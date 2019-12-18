|
Charlotte M. Venesky, 71, of Meadville, formerly of Erie, passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Wesbury United Methodist Community.
Charlotte was born in Erie, on November 4, 1948, a daughter of the late George and Thelma (Kinzig) Hain.
Charlotte's first job after high school was at a U.S. Naval Base in Puerto Rico. Through her working years, she held many jobs including working at General Electric and First National Bank of Pennsylvania. She was an active volunteer with many organizations including the Erie Center for the Blind, the Neighborhood Art House, Community Resources for Independence and Grace to Grace Ministries. Most recently, she became a resident volunteer and ambassador at Wesbury Nursing Home. Charlotte loved to travel in her younger years and among her favorite places was Wyoming. She also loved hiking at McConnells Mill State Park and Presque Isle State Park. Charlotte enjoyed using her creativity to create household crafts, from macramé to knitting.
Charlotte was an advocate for the physically disabled community in Erie through her years of volunteering with Community Resources for Independence and in her everyday life. During her life, Charlotte had many caregivers and nurses who were all special to her and whose relationships she cherished. Anyone who knew her quickly learned that Charlotte was also a passionate caregiver to others. Her focus was never on her disability but on living the life God gave her to the fullest and sharing this life with anyone she had the joy of knowing.
Charlotte is survived by a son, Matthew Venesky (Leanne) of Meadville; a daughter Emily Venesky (fiance Nathan Herr) of Bloomington, Ind.; a grandson; two sisters Catherine Pinkard (Bob) of Roanoke, Va., Margaret Spooner of Pearland, Texas; two brothers Thomas Hain of Dublin, OH, Robert Hain of Titusville; as well as nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, George and Thelma, Charlotte was preceded in death by a brother Lawrence Hain.
A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Barco Chapel of Wesbury, 31 N. Park Ave., Meadville, with Rev. Sam Marchetta, Chaplain of Wesbury United Methodist Community, and Rev. Lucas Danowski of Grace to Grace Ministries, officiating. As a tribute to and reflection of Charlotte's vibrant life and personality, please wear clothing with bright colors as we honor and celebrate her on that day.
Arrangements are under the direction of Stephen P. Mizner Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 404 Chestnut St., Meadville.
