|
|
Charlotte Marie Phillips, 90, of Cambridge Springs passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Edinboro Manor. Charlotte was born in Union City on December 15, 1928, the daughter of the late Lytle Sherred and Rebecca A. Holland Sherred.
She graduated from Academy High School with the class of 1947. While there, she met her husband of seventy years, John E. Phillips, whom she married on June 8, 1948. During her early married years, she was employed at the Boston Store and General Electric. Charlotte had many happy childhood memories of the family farm in Rockdale Township, and she and John eventually moved there to provide a warm and caring home for their children.
Charlotte was a devoted daughter, mother, and dedicated wife who enjoyed reading cookbooks, maintaining her home and baking. She loved her church, the Miller's Station United Methodist Church and treasured her time spent at the Rockdale School.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Charles Sherred.
Survivors include her husband, John E. Phillips of Cambridge Springs; son, Rev. John C. Phillips and his wife, Barbara of New Bethlehem, Pa.; son, Bryan Phillips and his wife, Fern of Okotoks, Alberta, Canada; daughter, Charmaine R. Hott and her partner, Fred Fullerton of Cambridge Springs; eight grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Millers Station United Methodist Church on Monday, May 13 from 11 to 1 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. with the Reverend Bryon Switala officiating. Interment will be at Millers Station Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Millers Station United Methodist Church. To send condolences, please visit www.vanmatrefuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 11, 2019