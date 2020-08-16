1/1
Charlotte Patricia (Boyd) Jardine
1939 - 2020
Charlotte Patricia (Boyd) Jardine, age 80, of Erie, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020, at home. She was born December 24, 1939, in Erie, the daughter of the late Harry and Myrtle Boyd.

A lifelong resident of Erie, Patty enjoyed playing bingo and helping people with whatever their needs were.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald T. Jardine and three sisters, Mildred, Carol, and Margaret Ann.

Patty is survived by her three sons, Donald J. Jardine and his daughter, Melissa Jardine and Scott T. Jardine, all of Erie, and Michael J. Jardine (Misty) of DuBois, Pa. She is the grandmother of Michael Jardine, Jr., Mara, and Maddie.

Funeral Services will be private with burial in Laurel Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Second Harvest Food Bank, 1507 Grimm Dr., Erie, PA 16501.

Arrangements are by the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th and Liberty St.

Published in Erie Times-News on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Quinn Funeral Home
728 West 9th Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 455-2349
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Quinn Funeral Home

2 entries
August 16, 2020
Although I have not seen you in a long time..i do remember the good times with you. My mother was Mildred your sister. Rest in peace. If you could let me know about the service for her I would like to come.
Frances Hadberg
Family
August 16, 2020
To the family of Mrs Jardine. What an extraordinary person. Ms Jardine came into my moms life during her final years. She treated my mom like she was her mother Our family could not thank her enough we lost touch when. Mom past.,but the granddaughter and children of the family met and loved Mrs Jardine. She had a great impact on our lives. You will be missed Peppermint Patty
Moores
Friend
