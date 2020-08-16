Charlotte Patricia (Boyd) Jardine, age 80, of Erie, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020, at home. She was born December 24, 1939, in Erie, the daughter of the late Harry and Myrtle Boyd.
A lifelong resident of Erie, Patty enjoyed playing bingo and helping people with whatever their needs were.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald T. Jardine and three sisters, Mildred, Carol, and Margaret Ann.
Patty is survived by her three sons, Donald J. Jardine and his daughter, Melissa Jardine and Scott T. Jardine, all of Erie, and Michael J. Jardine (Misty) of DuBois, Pa. She is the grandmother of Michael Jardine, Jr., Mara, and Maddie.
Funeral Services will be private with burial in Laurel Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Second Harvest Food Bank, 1507 Grimm Dr., Erie, PA 16501.
Arrangements are by the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th and Liberty St.
