Schmidt Funeral Home
5000 Wattsburg Road
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 824-5000
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
Emmanuel Presbyterian Church
3520 Perry St.
Erie, PA
Charlotte R. Campbell


1923 - 2020
Charlotte R. Campbell Obituary
Charlotte R. Campbell, 96, of Erie, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020. She was born in Erie, on September 17, 1923, a daughter of the late Charles R. and J. Lydia Williams Campbell.

Charlotte graduated from Academy High School in 1941 and from the Mansfield (Pennsylvania) State Teachers College in 1945. She took additional classes to teach the hearing impaired at the Columbus School for 20 years. She was a member of Emmanuel Presbyterian Church since 1952 and was one of the last few members of the Lighted Steeple People Senior Citizens Group. She was also a member of the Erie Chapter of the Chapel of Four Chaplains.

She is survived by church friends and former neighbors, including the Rutkowski famil, Lee, mother of, Mary Beth Yakish, Kathleen Weigand, Patricia Figurski, Caroline DiPlacido and their families; the Olson and Gillespie families; a special friend, Caye Hume; and several former students who became friends in Charlotte's later years.

Friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service at Emmanuel Presbyterian Church on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Erie Cemetery. Funeral arrangements were made by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home, Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd.

Memorial contributions can be made to Emmanuel Presbyterian Church, 3520 Perry St., Erie, PA 16504

Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to sign the Book of Memories.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 9, 2020
