Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edder Funeral Home
309 Main Street
Girard, PA 16417
(814) 774-4306
Memorial service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
Albion Church of the Nazarene
9578 Route 6N
Albion, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlotte Newton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlotte R. (Gill) Newton


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charlotte R. (Gill) Newton Obituary
Charlotte R. (Gill) Newton, 73, of Albion, passed away at her daughter's home, on Monday, February 24, 2020, following a brief illness.

She was born on June 29, 1946, in Buffalo, N.Y., a daughter of the late Glenn and Grace (Grosso) Gill.

Charlotte attended Perry High School in Perry, N.Y. Following high school, she raised her family and later moved to Platea in 1977. Charlotte had been employed at Skat Gas on Route 18, Anderson's Restaurant (The Hitching Post), McDonalds in Girard and most recently, Jackburn Manufacturing, where she was a Machine Operator, where she eventually retired from.

She was a member of the Albion Church of the Nazarene, enjoyed flower gardening, and crocheting for family and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, David J. Canby in 2009.

Her family includes her daughter, Patricia "Patti" LeMay of Erie; three grandchildren, Ashley Canby (Torrance), William Fourspring (Justine) and Patrick Fourspring; her great-grandchildren, Devon-Tre, Tor-Ryan, Peyton, Hayden, and Mason; brothers, Leonard Gill (Mary Lou), Dennis Gill, Vito Gill, William "Billy" O'Brien, Kevin O'Brien, and Thomas O'Brien (Joy); and many nieces and nephews.

Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service at the Albion Church of the Nazarene, 9578 Route 6N, Albion, on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 11 a.m., with Rev. Wayne Hennen officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, 2500 West 12th St., Erie, PA 16505.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Edder Funeral Home Inc., Girard

To send condolences, visit edderfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charlotte's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -