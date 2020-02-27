|
|
Charlotte R. (Gill) Newton, 73, of Albion, passed away at her daughter's home, on Monday, February 24, 2020, following a brief illness.
She was born on June 29, 1946, in Buffalo, N.Y., a daughter of the late Glenn and Grace (Grosso) Gill.
Charlotte attended Perry High School in Perry, N.Y. Following high school, she raised her family and later moved to Platea in 1977. Charlotte had been employed at Skat Gas on Route 18, Anderson's Restaurant (The Hitching Post), McDonalds in Girard and most recently, Jackburn Manufacturing, where she was a Machine Operator, where she eventually retired from.
She was a member of the Albion Church of the Nazarene, enjoyed flower gardening, and crocheting for family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, David J. Canby in 2009.
Her family includes her daughter, Patricia "Patti" LeMay of Erie; three grandchildren, Ashley Canby (Torrance), William Fourspring (Justine) and Patrick Fourspring; her great-grandchildren, Devon-Tre, Tor-Ryan, Peyton, Hayden, and Mason; brothers, Leonard Gill (Mary Lou), Dennis Gill, Vito Gill, William "Billy" O'Brien, Kevin O'Brien, and Thomas O'Brien (Joy); and many nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service at the Albion Church of the Nazarene, 9578 Route 6N, Albion, on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 11 a.m., with Rev. Wayne Hennen officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, 2500 West 12th St., Erie, PA 16505.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Edder Funeral Home Inc., Girard
To send condolences, visit edderfuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 27, 2020