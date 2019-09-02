|
Charlotte "Char" R. Stull, age 88, of Millcreek Township, passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Fairview Manor. She was born in Olean, N.Y., on November 9, 1930, a daughter of the late Jack R. and Mabel R. (Nichols) Echelberger.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her ex-husband, Robert "Bob" Stull.
Char left Bradford in 1942 and graduated from Fairview High School in 1950. She resided in Millcreek Township the rest of her life. During that time, she worked at Comtech and Lighting Systems and was a member of St. Julia's Catholic Church. She enjoyed gardening, knitting blankets for her family and loved taking care of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Robert (Kathy) Stull, David Stull and Marianne (Michael) Meahl, all of Erie; grandchildren, Jason (Kim) Covatto, Lauren (Rich) Covatto, Jonathan (Danielle) Stull, and Lisa Stull, all of Erie; and two great-grandchildren, Sienna, daughter of Jason and Kim and Ginger, daughter of Lauren and Rich. She is further survived by her constant companion Sammy, her dog.
The family would like to thank the staff of Home Instead for their constant care and support.
Friends may call at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd., on Tuesday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., and are invited to a funeral service there on Wednesday morning at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be private in Fairview Cemetery.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 2, 2019