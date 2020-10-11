Charlotte Virginia Sliker Schultz, age 80, of Millcreek Twp., passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on August 26, 1940, in Knox, Pa., the daughter of the late Ralph Clark Sliker and Kathleen Virginia Boyer Sliker.
Charlotte began her career at Erie's GTE as a long-distance operator, and then as a doctor's answering service employee in Englewood, Calif., a cashier at Brown Brothers Grocery Store in Erie, and Your Impressive Image Salon. Charlotte was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church and enjoyed sewing, crocheting, cleaning, cooking, babysitting, bowling and golf.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Ralph Richard Sliker, and two sisters-in-law; Helen and Marilyn Sliker.
Charlotte married James Richard Schultz on December 26, 1960, exploring and living a full life together. They would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this December.
Besides her loving husband, James Richard Schultz, Charlotte is survived by her children: Lisa Marie Osiecki and her sons; Jesse and Cameron of Millcreek, Terri Lynn Fitzpatrick (Eric) and their children; Joshua and Katie of Girard, David James Schultz and his children; Casey and Molli of Erie, Steven Andrew Schultz (Tina) and their children; Brett, Derrick, Ryan, and Kira of Millcreek as well as one brother, Ronald G. Sliker, one sister Patricia Sliker Onorato (Richard) and many nieces and nephews.
Laughter was a key element to this entire family.
The Funeral Service was privately held at the convenience of the family at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the UPMC Home Healthcare and Family Hospice, 1700 Peach Street, Suite 244, Erie, PA 16501, Asbury United Methodist Church, 4703 West Ridge Rd., Erie, PA 16506 or to the Shriners Hospital for Children
, 1645 West 8th Street, Erie, PA 16508.
