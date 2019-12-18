|
|
Charmaine E. (Phillips) Howell, age 90, of Erie passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019. She was born in Erie on December 4, 1929, a daughter of the late Nelson and Ethel (Brown) Phillips.
Charmaine enjoyed gardening, reading, sewing and crafting.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 62 years, John E. "Jack" Howell in 2011, a brother George Phillips, and a son-in-law, Richard DeLuca.
Charmaine is survived by her children, Patricia DeLuca of Erie, Robin Gugino, husband Anthony of Erie, Shannon Kanaley of Buffalo, N.Y. and Timothy Howell, wife Karen of Little Valley, N.Y.; 11 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren, and a brother Roy VonTreptow, wife Diane of Erie. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Friends are invited to call on Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street. A service will be held there on Friday at 10 a.m. with Rev. Phil Pinczewski. Burial will follow in Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Little Valley Hospice, 211 Erie St., Little Valley, NY 14755.
Condolences may be sent to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 18, 2019