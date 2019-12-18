Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38th Street
Erie, PA
View Map
Service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38th Street
Erie, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charmaine Howell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charmaine E. (Phillips) Howell


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charmaine E. (Phillips) Howell Obituary
Charmaine E. (Phillips) Howell, age 90, of Erie passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019. She was born in Erie on December 4, 1929, a daughter of the late Nelson and Ethel (Brown) Phillips.

Charmaine enjoyed gardening, reading, sewing and crafting.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 62 years, John E. "Jack" Howell in 2011, a brother George Phillips, and a son-in-law, Richard DeLuca.

Charmaine is survived by her children, Patricia DeLuca of Erie, Robin Gugino, husband Anthony of Erie, Shannon Kanaley of Buffalo, N.Y. and Timothy Howell, wife Karen of Little Valley, N.Y.; 11 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren, and a brother Roy VonTreptow, wife Diane of Erie. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Friends are invited to call on Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street. A service will be held there on Friday at 10 a.m. with Rev. Phil Pinczewski. Burial will follow in Laurel Hill Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Little Valley Hospice, 211 Erie St., Little Valley, NY 14755.

Condolences may be sent to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charmaine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -