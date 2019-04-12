|
In loving memory of Chase Akerly, age 28, forever in our hearts, he will be sadly missed by family and friends following his death on April 9, 2019. Chase was born to Marni Akerly-Alward and John Vergotz on June 6, 1990, in Erie, Pa.
He attended Erie Day School and Mercyhurst Prep. He was a passionate athlete of all sports, with a special love and unique talent for hockey at age five, beginning with the Erie Lions Youth Travel Team, followed by Buffalo Saints, the Cleveland Barons, as well as the Mercyhurst Prep Varsity Team, where he was a starting defenseman at age 12. Chase was employed by American Biodiesel Energy Company as the Chief Organic Chemist and Production Manager Specialist.
Chase was preceded in death by maternal grandmother Rhea Akerly, just two days prior; as well as his paternal grandmother Dorothy Vergotz.
Chase is survived by both parents; two children Colten Cagnoli and Chase Akerly II, both of Erie; two siblings, John and Sarah Vergotz; stepsister, Megan Wortman of Cleveland; stepbrother, Shane McLaughlin of Erie; as well as his stepmother, Tina Vergotz; stepfather, John Alward; his paternal grandfather, Al Vergotz; as well as his maternal grandfather, Lee F. Akerly, all of Erie.
He is also survived by numerous aunts and uncles, a great-aunt, great-uncles, and several cousins and second cousins.
Friends and family are invited to call at Brugger Funeral Home & Crematory Pine Avenue Branch, 845 E. 38th St., on Friday April 12th, from 5 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 7 p.m. with Rev David Roach, of The Harborcreek Baptist Church, officiating services.
The services for both Rhea and Chase Akerly will be joined together in one service at Brugger Funeral Home, as they were very close and passed away just days apart.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the family in care of the funeral home.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 12, 2019