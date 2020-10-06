1/1
Cheri L. (Beals) Pacansky
Cheri L. (Beals) Pacansky, 69, of East Springfield, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Pleasant Ridge Manor, surrounded by her family.

She was born on March 11, 1951, in Salamanca, N.Y., a daughter of Harry and Martha (Mischler) Beals of Conneaut, Ohio.

Cheri moved with her family as a young girl in 1952 to the East Springfield area. She graduated from Northwestern High School in 1969. She had been employed as a waitress for several locations in the area including Bartone's State Line Truck Stop on 6N and I-90 also the All Aboard Diner in Lake City and most recently worked as a cook for the Springfield VFW Post #4965.

Cheri was a social member of the Springfield VFW Post #4965, and loved Bingo, playing cards, crocheting and going to camp at Evergreen Lake in Conneaut. She also loved feeding and watching her hummingbirds but most of all loved her family and grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband, Robert G. "Bob" Pacansky, whom she married on July 26, 1969; also by two sons, Jeff A. Pacansky (Emily) of Girard, and R. Jay Pacansky (Marianne) of East Springfield; two sisters, Jessie Lockwood (Lloyd) of Conneaut, Ohio, and Linda Murphy (Mike) of Conneaut, Ohio; brothers, Harry Beals Jr. (Jane) of Saybrook, Ohio, Larry Beals (M.J.) of Florida, and Thomas Beals (Shirley) of Ashtabula, Ohio; her beloved grandchildren, Brandan Clough (Anne Demarest), and Tyler (Mychaela Start), Ethan and Ryan Pacansky and one little great-granddaughter on the way; and also many nieces and nephews.

Services will be held privately by Cheri's family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Springfield Volunteer Fire Department, 11959 Main St., East Springfield, PA 16411.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Edder Funeral Home Inc., Girard.

To send condolences, visit edderfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edder Funeral Home
309 Main Street
Girard, PA 16417
(814) 774-4306
