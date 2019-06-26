|
Cheryl A. Mook, age 64, passed away ON Sunday, June 23, 2019, at UPMC Hamot, after a courageous, 14-year battle against Lymphoma. She was the first patient to undergo the experimental car "T" cell treatment in Pennsylvania, helping doctors gain valuable knowledge to fight blood cancers. She was born in Erie on September 9, 1954, daughter of the late John Adamus and Rhea Adamus Akerly.
Cherie was a telecommunications manager at Lord Corporation after graduating from Gannon University. She loved animals and was especially fond of her pitbulls. She was a devoted, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, and a caring friend to many.
Cherie is survived by her husband of 40+ years, Richard Mook; sons, Ryan, Dustin (Tara), and Jeffrey; grandchildren, Ellie and Daniel; sisters, Carolyn Schuler, and Karen Panutti; brother, Leon Akerly, II; and cousins, nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Thursday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. until the time of the Funeral Service there at 7:30 p.m., conducted by Rev. Damon Peterson. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the family through the funeral home. Private interment will be held at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 26, 2019