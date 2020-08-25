1/1
Cheryl Ann Nielsen
Cheryl Ann Nielsen, 65, of North East passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at UPMC Hamot. She was born on March 29, 1955 in Erie, Pa., the daughter of Anna (Schaefer) Platz of Erie and the late Charles Platz.

Cheryl was a bookkeeper at 76 Truck Stop, Ridg-U-Rak, and Brevillier Village for 35 years. She was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in North East and enjoyed bowling, reading, cross stitching, and making crafts and canning foods with her good friend, Sharon Chesley.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Michael Platz.

Cheryl is survived by her loving husband, John Nielsen; daughter, Sara Nielsen of Erie; and brothers, Allen Platz (Karen) of Cranesville, Pa., Bruce Platz (Wendy) of Erie, and Douglas Platz (Pam) of Salem, Conn.

Friends may call at the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 S Lake Street, North East on Wednesday from Noon until time of a funeral service at 2 p.m. Visitation and funeral service will be held on the back lawn of the funeral home with full COVID-19 safety precautions being observed. Interment will be held at North East Cemetery.

Please send condolences to elkinfh.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Aug. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Elkin Funeral Home
65 South Lake Street
North East, PA 16428
(814) 725-4511
