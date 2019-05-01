|
1955-2019
Warren - Cheryl Brocious, 63, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019. She passed away peacefully, with her husband of 45 years, John, at her side.
Cheryl Case was born July 6, 1955, to Thomas and Virginia Case, both deceased.
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, better known as ALS, is the terrible disease that robbed Cheryl Brocious of her life, part by part, breath by breath, in the course of just over three years. Even as her speech changed and her limbs began to weaken in 2016, making it obvious that something was wrong, she went hope against hope that she didn't have ALS. Sadly, all tests proved positive.
Even though ALS took away Cheryl's physical abilities, it couldn't rob her of her intrinsic love and care for people. She continued being an encouragement to all those around her until the very end. She was always concerned with the well-being of her family, friends and her caregivers. Toward the end, she could only do that using her phone to text/talk, but she still made her loving care known to all.
Cheryl always felt people's pain, sympathized and empathized with them and did her best to the end to continue to share in the ups and downs of each life with love. Cheryl was a humble, kind and caring woman who gave no importance to herself; her numerous acts of love and kindness are testament to that. In return, she was well loved because she was who she was; no airs, no pretense, "Just me, Cheryl," which she signed on every card, letter or email she sent. Her last unselfish act was to donate her body to ALS research, hoping to become part of the answer to preventing and curing this devastating disease.
In addition to her husband, she leaves her daughter, Jennifer Hughes, and two grandchildren, Briannah and Caleb. She also will be missed by siblings, Guy and Ruth Case, and Kevin and Pam Case, and numerous family including aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and her friends.
There will be two visitation/memorial services commemorating Cheryl's life from 6:30 to 9 p.m. on Friday, May 3, 2019, at New Life Community Church, 504 Youngstown-Kingsville Road, Vienna, and from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 W. 26th St., Erie, Pa.
Cheryl appreciated the great support she received from the ALS Association. In 2017, she dedicated an online birthday fundraiser to them and raised $1,500. In her honor, the family asks that memorial tributes be made to the ALS Association, Northern Ohio Chapter, 6155 Rockside Road, Suite 403, Independence, OH 44131.
Donations can be made online to the Cheryl Brocious memorial fund at the following link: http://webnoh.alsa.org/site/TR?px=7567877&pg=personal&fr_id=10057&et=C2r022kVtwfd8omV7lDoqA&fbclid=IwAR18LK4CvIeQwGOswUfTzwnyiAsw0mQLhRbw2UWRUuGb2RnyFsHZ-1UZBbo#.XMSBw-hKjIX.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 1, 2019