Jefferson
Cheryl Leeann Murkens Mahaffy, 73, died peacefully, on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her family and dear friend, Teresa Morgan.
Cheryl was the daughter of Harry Murkens and June Short and was married to Dennis Mahaffy.
Cheryl is survived by her husband, Dennis Mahaffy; sons, Joseph Faher, Kris Andersen and Billy Mahaffy; daughters, Denise (Javier) Gonzalez and Katherine (Frank) Kosik; sisters, Bonnie (Andy) Short-Yaros, Louise (Adam) Murkens-Kelley and Kit Murkens; many grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Michael Murkens.
Friends will be received at the East Springfield Federated Church, 11995 Main St., East Springfield, Pennsylvania, on Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., where services will follow at 6:00 p.m., with Rev. Ed Huntley, officiating.
Memorials in memory of Cheryl may be given to Spay & Neuter Program at the Ashtabula APL, 5970 Green Rd., Ashtabula, Ohio 44004.
Thompson-Smith-Nesbitt Funeral Home, 345 Main St., Conneaut, is honored to serve the family.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 13, 2019