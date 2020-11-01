1/1
Cheryl M. Koper
1958 - 2020
Cheryl M. Koper, 61, of Erie, passed away Thursday October 29, 2020 at her home.

She was born in Erie on December 14, 1958 daughter of the late John A. and Esther Przybyzewski Koper. Cheryl's favorite things to do were going out to eat, writing the lottery number every night, visiting the casino, watching her favorite team, the Pittsburgh Steelers play football, and spending time with her family.

At this time our family is mourning the loss of our special angel. She is now resting beside her Mom and Dad. All of her family has heavy and saddened hearts and will miss her very much.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Anthony and Alice Przybyzewski, her paternal grandparents Zygmunt and Valatina Koper, her brother-in-law Edward Ciesielski and her nephew Craig Dylewski.

Cheryl is survived by her sisters, Nancy Ciesielski, and Shirley (Rick) Dylewski and her brother John P. Koper. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and many cousins.

Following all current COVID-19 guidelines, family and friends may call at St. Francis Xavier Church in McKean on Monday November 2, 12:30 p.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass there at 2:30 p.m.

Private burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of of flowers, memorials may be made to the Barber National Institute or to the VNA Hospice or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

The Carl A. Slomski & Son Funeral Home Inc., 2101 Ash St. is handling arrangements.

Please send condolences to www.slomskifuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Calling hours
12:30 - 02:30 PM
St. Francis Xavier Church
NOV
2
Funeral Mass
02:30 PM
St. Francis Xavier Church
Funeral services provided by
Slomski Funeral Home
2101 Ash Street
Erie, PA 16503
(814) 454-2613
