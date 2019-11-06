|
Chester "Chet" Figurski, 82, of Girard, passed suddenly, on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at his home. He was born on April 4, 1937, in Erie, Pa., the youngest son of the late Joseph and Stella (Kupniewski) Figurski.
He was a member of St. John the Evangelist Church, and a life member of the Post #470, American Legion Post #773 and the .
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his infant sister Stella and infant brother Edward, and also brothers Carl, Hank, Stanley and Norbert Figurski.
Chet is survived by his Honeysuckle Rose, best friend, and wife of 36 years, Rita (Makowski) Figurski, his precious Honeysuckle Rosebud, tiny dot Stasia Chambers and her loving husband Ryan and their sweet babies Trinity, Mister Jet and Ace. "High-five, Papa." He is also survived by brothers Harry Figurski (Joanne), Bernard Ferguson (Phyllis), Joseph Figurski (Catherine) and sister-in-law Marlene Figurski. Additionally, he is survived by children Cynthia, Timothy, Susan and Paul and their families. Many nieces and nephews and friends blessed his life.
Chet loved God, his family, the Corps and Life and fondly told everyone, "Don't sweat the small stuff" and "Hit the bricks."
Friends are invited to attend a funeral mass and military honors on Friday at St. John the Evangelist Church, 101 Olin Ave., Girard, at 10:30 a.m.
