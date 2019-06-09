Home

Burton Funeral Homes - Downtown Erie
602 West 10th Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 454-4551
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Burton Funeral Homes - Downtown Erie
602 West 10th Street
Erie, PA 16502
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Burton Funeral Homes - Downtown Erie
602 West 10th Street
Erie, PA 16502
Chester Chet Sydney Leroy Obituary
Chester (Chet) Sydney Leroy, 89, of Erie, passed away Thursday morning, June 6, 2019.

He was born in Chicago, Illinois on February 15, 1930, the son of the late Jeannette and Chester S. Leroy, Sr. Chet grew up in the Chicago area and later relocated to Columbus, Ohio, where he met the love of his life, Marlene Radzek, whom he married in 1955. He was an Air Force Veteran from the Korean Conflict, serving from 1951 to 1955 when he was honorably discharged.

Chet worked different jobs including postal worker and pilot, ultimately retiring from General Electric in Erie. He had been an avid hunter and fisherman. Chet had a great passion for flying and worked for Erie Airways as a private pilot and flight instructor, often taking his four children with him when there was room on the flights. His other passion was model railroading.

Chet was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Marlene on December 27, 2013; his daughter, Doreen Mennecke on February 26, 2013 and his brother Richard Leroy of Chicago, Ill.

He is survived by his remaining children, Neil (Jann) Leroy of Erie, Marsha (Lyle) Holland of Westfield, New York and Nancy Drake of Xenia, Ohio. He is further survived by his grandchildren, Joel, Nathan and Bradley Leroy; Gordon, Rachel, and Jacob Jaynes; Amanda Beach; Nicole Finney; Heather Estes; Noah Drake; Peter Barko and Nicholas and Natalie Mennecke. Also surviving are several great-grandchildren.

Friends may call at The Burton Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 602 West 10th Street, on Tuesday from 11 a.m. until the time of service there at 12 p.m.

Burial will be in C.B.S. Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 2115 W 38th St, Erie, PA 16508.

Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 9, 2019
