Chester D. Doverspike, Jr., 75, passed away on October 25, 2019 at St. Vincent's Hospital.
He was born in Corpus Christi, Texas on February 12, 1944 to Margaret Fay and Chester D. Doverspike, Sr.
The family moved to North East, Pa., where Chet grew up, graduating from North East High School. He studied photography at the Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, New York. He worked for the AGFA film company out of Pittsburgh and then Cincinnati. When digital cameras took the place of film, Chet moved into the Pool business, working for several Pool companies in Cincinnati. At the same time he was a part-time policeman for the city of Sharonville, Ohio. He moved back to Erie in 2007 and worked at Colley's Pools and at Field and Stream. He was precise in everything technical, was a wonderful cook, had a great sense of humor and enjoyed being with his friends. He was a chief range officer at Keystone Gun Club and also enjoyed travelling to the Miami Rifle & Pistol Club in Cincinnati.
His parents and his sister May Fay Easley predeceased him. Chet leaves his wife, Mary Beth Armes and many friends to cherish his memory.
Friends may call at the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 W. 26th Street (at Powell Ave) on Monday from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. followed by a graveside service at 3:00 p.m. at the Northeast Cemetery 2615 Cemetery Rd, Northeast, PA 16428.
Donations are suggested to the McCord Memorial Library, 32 W. Main St., North East, PA 16428. Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 3, 2019