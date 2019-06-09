|
Chester G. Hearn III, of Millcreek, passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at his home, after a lengthy illness. He was born in Erie, on March 7, 1932, the son of the late Chester G. Hearn Jr. and Esther May LeJeal, both of Erie.
Prior to his passing, Chet served as an elder for the Sarah Hearn Memorial Presbyterian Church.
Chet graduated from Strong Vincent High School in 1950, and for the past several years, had been organizing and conducting annual events for his classmates. He received a Bachelor of Arts from Allegheny College in 1954, after which he served in the U.S. Army for two years. Chet began his career in industry in a management training program with General Electric, after which he served as Works Manager for Snap-Tite and later as Vice President of Manufacturing with multi-plant responsibility for a diversified machinery manufacturer – part of Combustion Engineering and later ABB – in central Pennsylvania.
While living in central Pennsylvania, Chet belonged to the Rotary Club, managed United Way fundraising campaigns, and for many years served as president of the Milton Area YMCA board of directors and president of the township Planning Commission. Chet retired in 1990 to write books, the first of which appeared on the market the year he retired. He continued writing while consulting for Philip Crosby Associates, an international consulting firm. He also served for two years as vice president of CJ Quality Associates consultants before retiring and returning to Erie in 1998.
Chet has written more than thirty published books, several of which have been alternate selections of the History Book Club, and he has appeared on the History Channel and A&E in Civil War related documentaries. His most recent books include Lincoln and McClellan at War (2012), The Civil War State by State (2011) and Lincoln the Cabinet and the Generals (2010). Since losing a portion of his eyesight, he has nonetheless painted more than 50 oil and acrylic maritime scenes, including the sailing ships of the 2016 Tall Ships Challenge.
Chet is survived by his wife, Shirley Ann Hearn, a son, Chester G. Hearn IV, his wife, Dana Carol Hearn, and two granddaughters, Sarah and Candace, of Canton, Michigan.
He was predeceased by his beloved daughter, Wendy Lee Hearn-Holthaus, of St. Louis, in 1993.
He is survived by his sister, Patricia May Hearn Lynch, also of Millcreek, and one nephew, Alfred "Chip" Lynch and his family of Millcreek.
Burial will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
Memorials may be made to the Erie City Mission, 1017 French Street, Erie, PA 16501, or to the Salvation Army, 1209 Sassafras St., Erie, PA 16501. Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 9, 2019