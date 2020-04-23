Home

Chester Wozniak Sr.


1925 - 2020
Chester Wozniak Sr. Obituary
Chester Wozniak Sr., of Erie, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital.

He was born in Erie on May 9, 1925, son of the late John and Tekla Pieconka Wozniak.

Chester was an U.S. Army veteran of World War II. He was a boiler maker by trade retiring from Sims Co. He was a member of Holy Rosary Church. Chet enjoyed construction work, having built his own home. He also enjoyed gardening and sports, especially watching the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Cleveland Indians.

He was preceded in death by his wife Helen Zutkski Wozniak, sisters Marion Kozlowski and Ann Besler, and brothers, Joseph, Frank, Brownie and Walter Wozniak.

Survivors include his three sons, Chester Wozniak Jr. (Karen), Ronald Wozniak, and James Wozniak (Tracy). He is also survived by ten grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Due to federally and state mandated guidlines on limiting public gatherings, calling hours and a Funeral Mass will be private, with burial in Calvary Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Holy Rosary Church, 2701 East Ave., Erie, PA 16504.

The Carl A. Slomski & Son Funeral Home Inc., 2101 Ash St. is handling arrangements.

Please send condolences to www.slomski funeralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 23, 2020
