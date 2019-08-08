|
Chetta L. (Sechez) Crosby, 69, beloved wife, mother, daughter, and sister, closed her eyes for the last time on August 6, 2019, at Saint Mary's East in Erie, Pa.
Chetta was born on October 7, 1949. She was the eldest child of Herman (deceased 2008) and Elaine (Evans) Sechez Peterson.
She is survived by her husband, James Crosby; her mother, Elaine Peterson; her children: Patrick, Michelle and Nicole; her stepchildren: Christine, James and Michael; and her siblings: Margel Szumagal and Rudy and Paul Sechez. Her greatest blessing was her six grandchildren: Donaven, Alexander, Torey, Noah, Lucas and Jacob.
A 1967 graduate of McDowell High School, Chetta earned her Master's in Psychology from the University of Pittsburgh and worked as an administrator for Wells Fargo Bank, formerly Wachovia Bank, for many years. She also worked as an administrator for St. Paul's Catholic Church. She was a member of Abiding Hope Lutheran Church.
Chetta loved life and was known for her contagious smile and giving nature. She was active at the Summit Senior Center and considered her friends there her second family. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, cuddling with her dog Joy, playing cards, and cooking. She was loved and will be greatly missed.
A memorial service will be held at Abiding Hope Lutheran Church on a day and time to be announced. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Scott Funeral Home, 2104 Myrtle Street, Erie, PA 16502. Memorials may be designated to the family through the funeral home.
