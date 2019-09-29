Home

POWERED BY

Services
Scott Funeral Home
2104 Myrtle Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 452-4900
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Abiding Hope Lutheran Church
2402 W. Grandview Blvd.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Chetta Crosby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chetta L. (Sechez) Crosby


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Chetta L. (Sechez) Crosby Obituary
Chetta L. (Sechez) Crosby, 69, beloved wife, mother, daughter, and sister, closed her eyes for the last time on August 6, 2019, at Saint Mary's East in Erie, Pa.

Chetta was born on October 7, 1949. She was the eldest child of Herman (deceased 2008) and Elaine (Evans) Sechez Peterson.

She is survived by her husband James Crosby; her mother Elaine Peterson; her children Patrick, Michelle and Nicole; her stepchildren Christine, James and Michael; and her siblings Margel Szumigale and Rudy and Paul Sechez. Her greatest blessing was her six grandchildren: Donaven, Alexander, Torey, Noah, Lucas and Jacob.

A 1967 graduate of McDowell High School, Chetta earned her Master's in Psychology from the University of Pittsburgh and worked as an administrator for Wells Fargo Bank, formerly Wachovia Bank, for many years. She also worked as an administrator for St. Paul's Catholic Church. She was a member of Abiding Hope Lutheran Church.

Chetta loved life and was known for her contagious smile and giving nature. She was active at the Summit Senior Center and considered her friends there her second family. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, cuddling with her dog Joy, playing cards, and cooking. She was loved and will be greatly missed.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Abiding Hope Lutheran Church, 2402 W. Grandview Blvd., on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. The Rev. Alison L. Leitzel will officiate. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Scott Funeral Home, 2104 Myrtle Street, Erie, PA 16502. Memorials may be designated to the family through the funeral home.

View the on-line obituary and send condolences at www.ScottFuneralHomeErie.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Chetta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now