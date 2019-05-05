Home

Edder Funeral Home
309 Main Street
Girard, PA 16417
(814) 774-4306
Calling hours
Monday, May 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Edder Funeral Home
309 Main Street
Girard, PA 16417
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
147 W. 24th St
Erie, PA
Chong "Kim" Bulishak, 76, of Erie, passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at UPMC Hamot.

She was born on September 1, 1942, in North Korea. Her parents were Kim and Lee.

Kim married Walter S. Bulishak, Jr. on March 31, 1962, at Holy Rosary Church in Erie. Kim was completely devoted to her husband. When her husband became ill and was a resident of Pleasant Ridge Manor for ten years, Kim was at his side every day of those ten years. She worked as a Machine Operator at Johnson Controls, from where she retired.

She was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Erie. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, shopping, gardening, taking care of her lawn, and was well known as a meticulous housekeeper throughout her life. She enjoyed going to the Casino, visiting friends and spending time with relatives at Mount St. Benedict. She volunteered many hours at the food pantry in Erie.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter S. Bulishak, Jr.

Friends may call on Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Edder Funeral Home Inc., 309 Main Street East, Girard, and are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 147 W. 24th St., Erie, on Tuesday at 10 a.m., with Rev. Larry Richards officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pleasant Ridge Manor, Friends Forever, 8300 W. Ridge Rd., Girard, PA 16417, or to the Benedictine Sisters of Erie, 6101 East Lake Rd., Erie, PA 16511.

Burial will be at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.

Published in the Erie Times-News on May 5, 2019
