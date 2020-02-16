Home

Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
11:00 AM
Chris J. Balcerzak


1962 - 2020
Chris J. Balcerzak Obituary
Chris J. Balcerzak, age 57, of Erie, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at UPMC Presbyterian. Born in Buffalo on April 2, 1962, he was the son of the late Joseph and Sharon (Barlabo) Balcerzak.

Chris worked at General Partitions for 26 years and more recently work at Heatron Inc. He loved going to camp and hunting. Chris was always building or working on something.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his mother and father-in-law, Jack and Patty Hall.

He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Susan M. (McKane) Balcerzak; two sons, Alex and Benjamin Balcerzak; a granddaughter, Bridgett Balcerzak; and three sisters.

Friends are invited to call on Tuesday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St. at Greengarden Blvd. Services will be held there on Wednesday at 11 a.m., with Rev. Michael DeMartinis officiating. Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Second Wind Lung Transport Organization Inc., 2998 Jesmond Dene Heights Road, Escondido, CA 92026. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 16, 2020
