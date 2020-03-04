|
|
Christian Cash Drain, age 29, of Erie, formerly of North East, passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020, at his residence. He was born on September 22, 1990, in Fort Irwin, California, the loving son of Crystal Chapman Drain (Norman) of North East and Michael Drain (Dulce) of Edmond, Okla.
Christian graduated North East High School in 2009 and Mercyhurst North East, receiving an Associate's Degree in Criminal Justice. He was currently working on his Bachelor's Degree in Criminal Justice at Mercyhurst University. Christian was a gifted wrestler and cross-country runner. Throughout his years of wrestling, he was a member of the Little Wrestlers, Ragin Raisons, North East High School Wrestling Team, and the Mercyhurst North East Wrestling Team. He was a three-time Pennsylvania State qualifier in high school and NCAA College National qualifier in college. Christian loved sports, skeet shooting, and spending time with family and friends, especially Cheryl and her children.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, William S. Chapman; and paternal grandmother, Ida Marie Lang.
Christian will be sadly missed by his parents; maternal grandmother, Betty Chapman of North East; paternal grandparents, Dale and Cris Drain of Edmond, Okla.; a brother, Aaron Drain of Maryland; a sister Alyssa Mallory of Oklahoma; a niece and nephew, Kayla and Christian; several aunts and uncles; and special friend, Cheryl and her children, Meridian and Aspen.
Friends may call at the Immanuel United Methodist Church, 22 East Division Street, North East, on Thursday from 4:00 p.m. until the time of a memorial service at 6:00 p.m. at the church. Officiating the service is Rev. Kimberly A. Hummel. Memorials may be made to the family in care of the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East.
Please send condolences to elkinfh.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 4, 2020