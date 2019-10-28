|
Christina L. Lehman, 63, of Erie, passed away surrounded by her loving family, on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Saint Vincent Health Center.
She was born on April 19, 1956, to the late Edward and Josephine (Pezzino) Holden; she lived in Erie all of her life.
Christina was preceded in death by her grandson, Glenn Lehman, brothers, Edward, Albert, and Arthur Holden, and a sister, Roseanne Bebell.
Her family was her greatest joy and accomplishment. She enjoyed crafting, scrapbooking, reading, baking and cooking, and playing with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed volunteering at the Blessed Sacrament Food Bank.
She is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Frank, their children, Daniel (Rebecca), Mark (Dawn), and Michelle (Jared) all of Erie, the absolute biggest joys of her life, her grandchildren, Emmitt, Mark, Kaylee, and Christina Lehman, Brianna and Elizabeth Sutton, Austin, Gage, and Matthew Joint, her sweet great-granddaughters, Sophyia and Emmerson Peterman, all of Erie, and her very best friend, Joyce VanHoosier.
Christina is also survived by her sisters, Josephine, Louise (Larry), Marylee (Jack), Laura (Steve), Victoria (Jim), Barbara, Viola (Charles), and Susan (Vern), and her brothers, Joseph (Pam), Michael, and Robert. Many nieces, nephews, and amazing friends also survive.
Friends may call on Tuesday at the Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m., and are invited to the funeral Mass on Wednesday 10 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Blessed Sacrament Food Bank or the Second Harvest Food Bank.
