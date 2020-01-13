Erie Times-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Francis V. Kloecker Funeral Home, Inc. - Erie
2502 Sassafras St.
Erie, PA 16502
814 454 0156
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church / Bread of Life Community
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church / Bread of Life Community
Resources
More Obituaries for Christina Mitchell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christina Marie (Daubler) Mitchell


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christina Marie (Daubler) Mitchell Obituary
Christina Marie Mitchell (Daubler) O.C.D.S. returned to God quietly, in her sleep, on Friday, January 10th, with her loving husband of 50 years, Barry, by her side.

Born on January 31, 1946, in Germany, Christina was 5 when she traveled with her mother, Thea Daubler, to Erie, where they both spent their lives.

Christina had a thirst for knowledge that led to her earning Master's Degrees from Gannon University in Counseling, Psychology, and Education. After working her way through college for years at the Erie County Court House in the Office of Register of Wills, she used her degrees wherever she felt she could help those in need. Over the years she worked as a school counselor, a help-line assistance operator, and an ESL teacher, where she teamed with Educator Bill Mitchell in his development of MyScholar Ltd.

Despite her professional successes, the primary focus of her life was always to be the best Catholic and the best mother that she could. Christina was a parishioner of St. Joseph's Church, where she served as a Eucharistic Minister, an Attendant at the Chapel of Perpetual Devotion, and a frequent volunteer at the elementary school. She was also an active lay member of the Order of Carmelites. Throughout her life, her devotion to the Blessed Mother and the Sacraments was only rivaled by her love for her son Nicholas.

Christina is joining her mother Thea, her aunt and uncle Josephine (Pepi) and Sebastian Fischer, and her cousin Roger Fischer, all of whom preceded her in death.

In addition to her husband Barry, Nicholas and his wife Gemma, Christina's surviving relatives include Eric Fischer and family of Wexford, Gloria (Dee) Fischer, Julie Smith and family of Virginia, Joan Fischer and family of Arizona, and Reinhilde Keilbach and family of Passau, Germany.

Friends may call on Tuesday at St. Joseph Church / Bread of Life Community from 9 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com.

Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Francis V. Kloecker Funeral Home, Inc. - Erie
Download Now