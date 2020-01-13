|
|
Christina Marie Mitchell (Daubler) O.C.D.S. returned to God quietly, in her sleep, on Friday, January 10th, with her loving husband of 50 years, Barry, by her side.
Born on January 31, 1946, in Germany, Christina was 5 when she traveled with her mother, Thea Daubler, to Erie, where they both spent their lives.
Christina had a thirst for knowledge that led to her earning Master's Degrees from Gannon University in Counseling, Psychology, and Education. After working her way through college for years at the Erie County Court House in the Office of Register of Wills, she used her degrees wherever she felt she could help those in need. Over the years she worked as a school counselor, a help-line assistance operator, and an ESL teacher, where she teamed with Educator Bill Mitchell in his development of MyScholar Ltd.
Despite her professional successes, the primary focus of her life was always to be the best Catholic and the best mother that she could. Christina was a parishioner of St. Joseph's Church, where she served as a Eucharistic Minister, an Attendant at the Chapel of Perpetual Devotion, and a frequent volunteer at the elementary school. She was also an active lay member of the Order of Carmelites. Throughout her life, her devotion to the Blessed Mother and the Sacraments was only rivaled by her love for her son Nicholas.
Christina is joining her mother Thea, her aunt and uncle Josephine (Pepi) and Sebastian Fischer, and her cousin Roger Fischer, all of whom preceded her in death.
In addition to her husband Barry, Nicholas and his wife Gemma, Christina's surviving relatives include Eric Fischer and family of Wexford, Gloria (Dee) Fischer, Julie Smith and family of Virginia, Joan Fischer and family of Arizona, and Reinhilde Keilbach and family of Passau, Germany.
Friends may call on Tuesday at St. Joseph Church / Bread of Life Community from 9 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com.
Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 13, 2020