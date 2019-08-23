Home

Dusckas Funeral Home - West Side
536 West 10th Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 452-2456
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc.
536 West 10th Street
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
4:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc.
536 West 10th Street
Christina Tina Florence Lococo Chandler


1953 - 2019
Christina Tina Florence Lococo Chandler Obituary
Christina "Tina" Florence Lococo Chandler, age 66, of Millcreek Township, passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019. She was born in Buffalo on May 2, 1953, daughter of the late Joseph and Grace Lococo, and stepdaughter of the late James Batten.

Tina leaves behind two children, Catherine Nixon and Susan Chandler; two grandchildren, Kelly and Leah Nixon; two brothers, Thomas and Joseph Lococo; one sister, Linda Lococo; as well as a number of other loving relatives.

Family will receive friends at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 536 West 10th Street, on Sunday from 2 p.m. until the time of the Celebration of Life Service at 4 p.m. conducted by the Very Reverend Michael Ferrick of St. Peter Cathedral.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 23, 2019
