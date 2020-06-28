Christine A. Hilbert, age 67, of Waterford, Pa., passed away peacefully, at her home, on June 25, 2020, after a long illness. She was surrounded by many loved ones in her final days. Chris was born on August 10, 1952, in Erie, Pa., daughter of the late Richard and Joanne (English) Hilbert.
She graduated from McDowell High School and early in her career worked at Villa Maria Academy. For the majority of her career she worked as a legal secretary at Knox McLaughlin Gornall & Sennett, and later at Conner Riley Friedman & Weichler. Her dedication to her work was remarkable.
Chris and Peter Tibbetts were married on September 8, 1984. Together they created a beautiful and welcoming home that has been enjoyed by family and friends for many years. She was passionate and talented in making, sharing and listening to music, gardening, cooking and baking, and all arts and crafts. She had a unique and artistic eye for beauty, and generously shared her creations with many. Chris hosted and produced a weekly radio program, "Homespun Trails" on WQLN. Chris's voice has been a mainstay on public radio for nearly 40 years, and will be recognized with a tribute broadcast on WQLN.
In the mid-1980s, Chris partnered with other supporters of local music to found the production company Larkspur Productions, which brought Celtic and other folk music performers to Erie. She was a longtime supporter of the local arts, artists, and environmental causes.
Chris is survived by her husband Peter, siblings Gary Hilbert and his wife Mary of Connecticut, James Hilbert and his wife Deb of Arizona, Gayle Jackson of Erie, Janet Frontroth of Florida, and Mark Hilbert of Erie. She had a special bond with her nieces and nephews Amy Hilbert, Melissa Hilbert, Mike Hilbert, Katie Hilbert, Nick Battelene, and Ali Battelene, and with her great-nieces and great-nephews.
Remember love.
Memorial contributions may be made to WQLN, the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy, or Goodell Gardens.
The Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. is handling the arrangements. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com.
A celebration of Chris's life will be held at a future date. Details will be announced at a later time.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 28, 2020.