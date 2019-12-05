|
|
Christine A. Sedgwick, age 71, of Erie, passed away at her residence on Monday, December 2, 2019. Born in Erie on March 13, 1948, she was a daughter of the late Alvin and Harriet (Seabrooke) Parsh.
Christine graduated from Edinboro University and worked in customer service at Highmark Blue Cross/Blue Shield for 20 years until her retirement in 2011. She enjoyed the Erie Otters and was a season ticket holder. Christine was a longtime member of Luther Memorial Church where she sang in the choir and belonged to the Women of the ELCA. She also was a member of the ELKS Auxiliary and loved her favorite vacation spot, Myrtle Beach.
Besides her parents, Christine was preceded in death by an infant son, Jeffrey.
Survivors include her daughter, Jennifer Fuller, husband Bradley of Pittsburgh; a son, Dr. Joshua Stelmack, wife Amanda, of Corry; five grandchildren, Austin, Madeline, Annabelle, Grant and Samantha; and a brother, David Parsh, wife Rev. Karen Parsh.
Friends may call on Friday from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St. at Greengarden Blvd. and are invited to Luther Memorial Church, 225 West 10th St. on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. for a service.
Memorials in Christine's name may be made to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwestern Pennsylvania, 1507 Grimm Drive, Erie, PA 16501.
