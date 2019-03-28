Home

Edder Funeral Home
309 Main Street
Girard, PA 16417
(814) 774-4306
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Edder Funeral Home
309 Main Street
Girard, PA 16417
Service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Edder Funeral Home
309 Main Street
Girard, PA 16417
Christine Andrea Orr, 63 of Girard, passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at her home, surrounded by her family. She was born on April 5, 1955 in Erie to Jewell (Cochran) Murphy of Girard and the late Norman E. Murphy.

Chris graduated from Girard's Rice Avenue Union High School in 1973. She majored in special education at Edinboro University and studies computer science at Tri-State Business Institute.

Chris loved her husband, K. Allen Orr, whom she married May 4, 1974, and devoted her life to her family. She invested in her children's lives by taking on roles of gourmet chef, taxi driver, educator, life coach, confidante, best friend and so much more.

Whether by family road trips, sunset beach glass hunts, late night ice cream sundaes, or deep conversations, she constantly made her family's life beautiful, bright and fulfilling. And daaaaaang could she snag a deal!

She was adored and will be greatly missed by her family, including her mother, brothers Norman Murphy (Sarah) and Patrick Murphy (Robin), husband, NINE children: Joshua A. Orr (Mary), Jeremy D. Orr (Elisabetta), Jason I. Orr Daglilar (Ebubekir), Jenevieve J. Wright (Nicholas), Juliet A. Orr and Jared M. Orr; and grandchildren: Avriel, Asa, Abigail, Tyler, Isaac, Jaedan, Alexander, Logan, Bradley, Madelyn, Sükrü, and two more on the way. (We all love you, Cutie!)

Friends may call Friday, March 29th from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Edder Funeral Home, Inc., 309 Main St. East, Girard, and are invited to services there on Saturday, March 30th at 10 a.m. with Fr. John Murphy and Rev. David Bousquet officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Christine Orr Memorial Fund, c/o Edder Funeral Home, 309 Main St., East, Girard, PA 16417. To send condolences, visit edderfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 28, 2019
