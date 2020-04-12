Home

Christine Ann Bubeck


1944 - 2020
Christine Ann Bubeck Obituary
Christine Ann Bubeck passed away peacefully, on March 27, 2020. Born on December 1, 1944 to Ronald and Winnie Freda (Byatt) Lumby, in Staffordshire, England, she graduated from Windsor Girls' School in Hamm, West Germany.

After serving in the Royal Air Force, she moved to the United States with her husband, Minor Edward "Mark" Eck and became a citizen.

Christine served as President of the Oil City Elks Auxiliary, was a member of the Venango County Republican Committee, was President of the Erie County Republican Women's Club and was a member of the Erie County Republicans.

She was retired from the Senate of Pennsylvania, where she worked for the office of State Senator Jane Earll.

Preceded in death by her husband, Merle A. Bubeck, she is survived by sons, Troy (Ann) and Lance (Laurie) Eck, a brother, G. Graham Lumby, eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and many wonderful friends.

Christine requested that any memorials be sent to: The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Denver, Colorado Chapter, 400 S. Colorado Blvd., Ste. 840, Denver, CO 80246.

Per her wishes, Christine's body was donated to the WWAMI Medical Education Program at Montana State University

Visit Christine's memorial and sign her online guestbook at www.englishfuneralchapel.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 12, 2020
