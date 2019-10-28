|
Christine "Tina" Nyberg passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019 following an extended illness.
Tina was born on August 10, 1943.
She is survived by her daughter, Noelle Blanchard (Jonathan); five grandchildren, Laura Dixon (Kevin), Kristin Smith, Karianne McDonald, Kayleigh Smith of Erie and Zachary Smith (Karlee) of Virginia, and four great-great-children. She is also survived by three sisters, Eileen Munch (Fred), Patty Puline (John), and Robin Torrelli of Erie, one brother, Timmy Torrelli (Andrea) of Pittsburgh, and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her by her parents, Victor and Virginia Torrelli, her brother Anthony Torrelli, and her son Christopher Nyberg.
A Memorial Service will be held at New Beginnings Church, 7195 West Ridge Rd, Fairview, PA 16415 on Wednesday October 30th from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Askins Cremation Funeral Services, 8354 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16509 is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the Erie Times-News from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019