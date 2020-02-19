|
Christine Erin (Vorsheck) Shewfelt, age 46, beloved wife, mother, daughter, and sister, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at her residence, after a long, courageous battle with cancer.
She was born in Erie, on March 17, 1973, a daughter of William J. Vorsheck, Jr. and Janice L. Allen.
Christine graduated from Seneca High School in 1991. Her passion was her family. Her fine art photography captured her unique, creative spirit. She was an entrepreneur, business woman and owned The Mosaic Erie.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Frank and Elizabeth Whitmore, paternal grandparents, William and Dorothy Vorsheck and a sister, Janis L. Hill.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband, Christopher G. Shewfelt, children, Nicholas, Noah, Nathaniel and Calista Shewfelt, brother, William (Lauren) Vorsheck, III, sisters, Michelle (Chris) Conrad and Valerie (Chris) Greene, stepmother, Elizabeth Vorsheck and stepfather, Robert A. Allen.
Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 West 26th Street, Erie, PA 16506.
