Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory - West Lake
3801 W. 26th St.
Erie, PA 16506
(814) 838-0596

Christine Erin (Vorsheck) Shewfelt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christine Erin (Vorsheck) Shewfelt Obituary
Christine Erin (Vorsheck) Shewfelt, age 46, beloved wife, mother, daughter, and sister, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at her residence, after a long, courageous battle with cancer.

She was born in Erie, on March 17, 1973, a daughter of William J. Vorsheck, Jr. and Janice L. Allen.

Christine graduated from Seneca High School in 1991. Her passion was her family. Her fine art photography captured her unique, creative spirit. She was an entrepreneur, business woman and owned The Mosaic Erie.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Frank and Elizabeth Whitmore, paternal grandparents, William and Dorothy Vorsheck and a sister, Janis L. Hill.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband, Christopher G. Shewfelt, children, Nicholas, Noah, Nathaniel and Calista Shewfelt, brother, William (Lauren) Vorsheck, III, sisters, Michelle (Chris) Conrad and Valerie (Chris) Greene, stepmother, Elizabeth Vorsheck and stepfather, Robert A. Allen.

Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 West 26th Street, Erie, PA 16506.

Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -