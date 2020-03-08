|
|
Christine F. Henke, 67, of Erie, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020.
She was born in Erie, on December 22, 1952, a daughter of the late Hildegarde (Alberstadt) Henke Four-spring and John Henke.
Christine was a graduate of St. Joseph Grade School (1966) and Villa Maria Academy (1970). She attended Gannon College and graduated in 1974 with a bachelor's degree in history. After college she attended St. Vincent School of Nursing, where she earned her diploma in 1991 and became a Registered Nurse.
Christine worked as a restaurant manager at Elbys and Perkins. She also worked as a sous chef at the Buoy. Christine spent her time as an RN in the ICU and ER at Metro Hospital and at Soldiers' and Sailors' Home. She was a part of the Cursillo Movement and a member of the Siebenburger Club. She was an avid reader and book collector, and a talented knitter, pottery maker, and chef. Chris was a very special aunt to all of her nieces and nephews. She encouraged their reading and education. If Chris was your friend or sister, you were very fortunate. She would take in any animal or friend that needed a home, her door was always open. She loved to spoil her various pets. Chris was an excellent cook and loved sharing her culinary expertise. She was artistic and had a very nurturing personality, always arriving with a dish or gift. She was loving and kind. We will miss puzzle Sundays and tea parties. She brought us laughter and joy.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, John D. Henke and her nephew, Paul Truchanowicz.
Christine is survived by five sisters and one brother, Mary Ann Zuck, Joseph Henke of San Jose, Calif., Dorothy (Henry) Truchanowicz, Joan (Al) Sherman, Virginia (Richard) Torrelli, and Hildegarde (Allen) Bu-voltz. Many nieces and nephews also survive.
The Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. is handling the arrangements. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com.
Burial will be private. A celebration of her life will take place later this year.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 8, 2020