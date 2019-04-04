|
April 7, 1972 – January 1, 2019
Christine Frances (Rajecki) Puissant, age 46, of Livingston, Texas, passed away peacefully, on January 1, 2019. Born in Erie, Pennsylvania, on April 7, 1972, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Shirley (Roth) Rajecki.
Christine enjoyed riding her motorcycle, shopping, and most of all, her fur babies, Bear, Macey, and Ginny. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
She is survived by her husband, Ed Puissant of Livingston, Texas; sister, Lynnette Showman and husband, Larry of Waterford, Pennsylvania; brothers, Joseph Rajecki and wife, Brenda, Randy Rajecki and wife, Tracy, and Martin Rajecki, all of McKean, Pennsylvania; stepson, Justin Puissant and wife, Amber of New Franken, Wisconsin; stepdaughter, Sarah (Puissant) Seidl and husband, Andy of Luxemburg, Wisconsin; and brothers-in-law, Robert Puissant and wife, Mary of Green Bay, Wisconsin, and John Puissant and wife, Cheryl of Greenville, Ohio; goddaughter, Lauren Smith (Mike); nieces, Jennifer Showman, Rachael, Megan, Britney Rajecki, and Sarah Gdanetz (Jim); nephews, Brandon (Danielle) and Bradley (Emily) Rajecki; great-nephews, Jace, Landon, Brice, Evan, Rhett, Wyatt and Laiken; great-nieces, Taylor and Scarlett; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.
A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, April 6th at 2:30 p.m. at St. Francis Xavier Church, McKean, Pa. Interment will be at St. Francis Xavier Cemetery.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 4, 2019