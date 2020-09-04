1/1
Christine M. Chrissy (Jablonski) Wardzinski
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Christine M. "Chrissy" (Jablonski) Wardzinski, age 70, of Erie, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, after losing her courageous battle with cancer. Born in Erie, on October 24, 1949, she was the daughter of the late Roman and Mary (Kuchar) Jablonski.

She is survived by her husband of 48 years, William W. "Bill" Wardzinski, of Erie; two sisters, Janet Colicchio, husband Donald, and Judy Czarkowski, all of Erie; a brother, Kenneth Jablonski, wife Marlyne, of Erie; and many cousins, nieces and nephews who dearly loved their Aunt Chrissy.

Christine was a graduate of St. Benedict Academy and attended Gannon College. She was employed by GTE/Verizon for 36 years in the Accounting, Travel, and Engineering Departments. Christine was a lifetime parishioner of Holy Rosary Church.

She and her husband were permanent summer residents of Sara's Campground Community. They were avid crafters, participating yearly at Presque Isle Days as vendors of handmade beach glass jewelry creations. She loved walking the beaches of Lake Erie collecting beach glass. She enjoyed cake decorating, party planning, collecting antiques and traveling extensively over her lifetime. Her family pets always had a special place in her heart.

So many people were touched by Christine's kindness, generosity, sweet smile, and love. She will be greatly missed by her loving family and dear friends.

The family would like to express thanks to the VNA Hospice of Erie which cared for Christine during the past two weeks.

Friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass at Holy Rosary Church, 2701 East Ave., on Saturday, September 5th at 11 a.m. Private burial will be in Trinity Cemetery. Brugger Funeral Homes and Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch, 845 East 38th Street, is assisting with arrangements.

Memorials are suggested to Holy Rosary Church, 2701 East Ave., Erie, PA 16504. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Holy Rosary Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, LLP
845 E 38th St
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 825-2500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, LLP Pine Avenue Branch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved