Christine M. "Chrissy" (Jablonski) Wardzinski, age 70, of Erie, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, after losing her courageous battle with cancer. Born in Erie, on October 24, 1949, she was the daughter of the late Roman and Mary (Kuchar) Jablonski.
She is survived by her husband of 48 years, William W. "Bill" Wardzinski, of Erie; two sisters, Janet Colicchio, husband Donald, and Judy Czarkowski, all of Erie; a brother, Kenneth Jablonski, wife Marlyne, of Erie; and many cousins, nieces and nephews who dearly loved their Aunt Chrissy.
Christine was a graduate of St. Benedict Academy and attended Gannon College. She was employed by GTE/Verizon for 36 years in the Accounting, Travel, and Engineering Departments. Christine was a lifetime parishioner of Holy Rosary Church.
She and her husband were permanent summer residents of Sara's Campground Community. They were avid crafters, participating yearly at Presque Isle Days as vendors of handmade beach glass jewelry creations. She loved walking the beaches of Lake Erie collecting beach glass. She enjoyed cake decorating, party planning, collecting antiques and traveling extensively over her lifetime. Her family pets always had a special place in her heart.
So many people were touched by Christine's kindness, generosity, sweet smile, and love. She will be greatly missed by her loving family and dear friends.
The family would like to express thanks to the VNA Hospice of Erie which cared for Christine during the past two weeks.
Friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass at Holy Rosary Church, 2701 East Ave., on Saturday, September 5th at 11 a.m. Private burial will be in Trinity Cemetery. Brugger Funeral Homes and Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch, 845 East 38th Street, is assisting with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to Holy Rosary Church, 2701 East Ave., Erie, PA 16504. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhome.com
