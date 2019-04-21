Home

Burton Funeral Homes - Downtown Erie
602 West 10th Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 454-4551
Christine M. Mulvin


Christine M. Mulvin Obituary
Christine M. Mulvin, age 54 of Erie, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019 at her residence.

She was born September 24, 1964 in Erie, before attending Union City High School.

Christine is survived by many loving family members, whom she enjoyed spending all of her time with. She was an excellent cook, she loved to crochet, to go fishing, and spend time outdoors; but most of all she loved making others smile. Christine was a truly loving person, she loved nature, and loved everyone she met, especially her husband, daughter, and grandchildren. She will be dearly missed.

Memorials may be made to , 1645 W. 8th St, Erie, PA 16505.

Arrangements entrusted to Burton Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 602 W. 10th Street Erie. Send condolences to www.burtonfuneralhomes.com.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 21, 2019
