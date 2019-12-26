Home

Services
Quinn Funeral Home
728 West 9th Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 455-2349
Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Prayer Service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
9:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Andrew Catholic Church
Christine Marie (Tupek) Martin

Christine Marie (Tupek) Martin Obituary
Christine Marie (Tupek) Martin, age 67, of Erie, passed away peacefully, at her home, on Tuesday, December 24, 2019, after a lengthy illness, surrounded by her loving family. She was the daughter of the late Ann C. (Dunst) Tupek and Joseph W. Tupek Sr.

Christine was a 1970 graduate of Strong Vincent High School, where she met the love of her life, Jerry Martin. They were married on September 16, 1972 and spent 47 loving years together. She was instrumental in assisting her husband with St. Andrew's Youth Activities and Athletics. Together, they loved spending time outdoors gardening, riding their bikes and taking walks around the peninsula. She was a devoted wife, loving mother and grandmother who enjoyed following the lives and activities of her daughters. One of the greatest joys of her life was spending time with her grandson Rocco and grandpuppies, Lilly and LaLa.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Joseph W. Tupek Jr. and Mark R. Tupek; sisters, Diane E. Tupek, JoAnn Clinger, and Kathy Gaerttner, brother-in-law, John F. Martin; and sister-in-law, Sandy Martin.

Christine is survived by her husband, Jerry Martin; her two daughters, Diane Leone, her husband Paul and their son Rocco, of Tampa, Fla. and Lisa Campbell her husband Sean and their puppies, Lilly and LaLa of Pittsburgh, Pa.

She is the sister of Yvonne and Richard Wilt of Swissvale, Pa., Mary Ann and Sean Osterberg of Chagrin Falls, Ohio, Colleen Jennings of Erie, Pa. and Danny and Beth Tupek of Fairview, Pa. She is the sister-in-law of Bob and Peggy Scarpitti, Mike Martin, Rich and Rosie Martin, Bob Martin, Marilyn Tupek, Jackie Tupek, and James Clinger, all of Erie, and Joe Martin of Harrisburg, Pa. and her very best friend is Karol Martin. Christine is also survived by many loving cousins, nieces and nephews.

Friends are invited to call at the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th and Liberty St., on Thursday from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. and on Friday from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m., and are invited to attend Prayer Services there Saturday at 9:30 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. in St. Andrew Catholic Church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Andrew Church. 1116 West 7th St., Erie, PA 16502.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 26, 2019
