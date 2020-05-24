|
Christine Rice Peterson, age 70, of Fairview, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, at St. Vincent Health Center. She was born in Meadville, Pa., on September 5, 1949, a daughter of the late James E. and Ruby Morris Rice.
Chris graduated from Meadville Area High School in 1967. She attended Penn State, and later received a degree in Business Administration from Edinboro University in 2004. While living in Meadville, she worked at American Viscose Company and First National Bank, before moving to Fairview in 1981. She spent over 25 years working as a Senior Tax Advisor at H&R Block in Girard.
Chris enjoyed reading, learning, and traveling. She relished the trips that she took to Europe, especially Switzerland and Italy. She particularly enjoyed the art, history, and culture. She also loved nature, dogs, Lake Erie and Presque Isle, where she would often visit after a trip to Sara's. She will be remembered for her intelligence, quick wit, unending tax advice, and love of debate and conversation.
She is survived by her children: Kelly Peterson and her husband Ben Carter of Philadelphia and their daughter Olive Carter; Michael Peterson and his wife Megan Wilt of New Jersey and their daughter Amelia and son August Wilt Peterson. Chris is also survived by her sister, Kathleen Thurman and husband John of Norris, Tenn.; two brothers: Richard Rice and his wife Ann of Boca Raton, Fla. and Tom Rice of Costa Mesa, Calif.; sister-in-law, Patricia of San Jose, Calif.; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, John Rice.
A memorial will be held in July, with burial in Roselawn Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in remembrance of Chris to: The ANNA Shelter, https://www.theannashelter.com/, or Planned Parenthood https://www.plannedparenthood.org/.
