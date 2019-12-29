|
Christine Szumigala, 77 of Erie passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at Millcreek Community Hospital. She was born in Erie on June 19, 1942, daughter of the late Albert and Estelle Tofel Szumigala.
Christine formerly lived in Long Island, N.Y., and was a teacher at Hicksville Middle School in Hicksville, N.Y. She was a member of the Women's Club. Christine enjoyed flowers and helping her friend Gary at Gary's Flower Shop, and she also enjoyed going to the casino with her friends.
Survivors include many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Friends may call at the Carl A. Slomski & Son Funeral Home Inc., 2101 Ash St. on Sunday from 12 noon until the time of services there at 3 p.m. with Rev. Tom Aleksa officiating.
Private burial will be in Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the ANNA Shelter or to .
