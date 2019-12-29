Home

Slomski Funeral Home
2101 Ash Street
Erie, PA 16503
(814) 454-2613
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Service
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
3:00 PM
Christine Szumigala


1942 - 2019
Christine Szumigala Obituary
Christine Szumigala, 77 of Erie passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at Millcreek Community Hospital. She was born in Erie on June 19, 1942, daughter of the late Albert and Estelle Tofel Szumigala.

Christine formerly lived in Long Island, N.Y., and was a teacher at Hicksville Middle School in Hicksville, N.Y. She was a member of the Women's Club. Christine enjoyed flowers and helping her friend Gary at Gary's Flower Shop, and she also enjoyed going to the casino with her friends.

Survivors include many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Friends may call at the Carl A. Slomski & Son Funeral Home Inc., 2101 Ash St. on Sunday from 12 noon until the time of services there at 3 p.m. with Rev. Tom Aleksa officiating.

Private burial will be in Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the ANNA Shelter or to .

Please send condolences to www.slomskifuneralhome.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 29, 2019
