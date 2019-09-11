|
|
Christopher C. Howe, age 53, of Erie, passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at UPMC Hamot.
He was born in Philadelphia, Pa., on October 9, 1965, a son of William and Jane (Kaputa) Howe of Erie.
After graduating high school, Chris worked at Meadow Brook for several years, and currently was employed at FMC Technologies.
Chris was a kind, loving and handsome man. He was very selfless and would do anything for anyone. Chris lived by the "Work Hard, Play Hard" lifestyle. He was an extremely patient person who was loved by so many people. Chris enjoyed, body building, arm wrestling, golfing, watching his Minnesota Vikings, listening to heavy metal music, and bartending part-time at Black Jax Sports Bar and the Warner Theatre.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Peter and Albertina Kaputa and Walter and Frances Howe; an aunt, Carol Diane Kaputa; and two uncles, Thomas Howe and Richard Kaputa.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his loving wife, Susan (Matczak) Howe; a daughter, Rebecca (Howe) Sloneker and her husband Matthew of Cincinnati, Ohio; granddaughter, Shaylee Sloneker; sister, Melinda Howe of Erie; brother, Damien Howe and his wife Cynthia Howe of Cincinnati, Ohio; nieces, Cassandra Howe, Taylor Howe and Madelyn Howe; an aunt, Andrea Michael and her husband Peter; and several cousins.
Friends may call at the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 W. 26th Street (at Powell Avenue), on Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. and are invited to attend a service there on Saturday at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Brain Aneurysm Foundation at www.bafound.org, 269 Hanover Street, Hanover, MA 02339, or to The National Fibromyalgia Association, www.fmaware.org, 3857 Birch St., Ste. 312, Newport Beach, CA 9266.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 11, 2019