Christopher (Chris) Edward Pierce was the feeling you get watching the sunset over Lake Erie, a cool breeze hitting your face on a September night, or when your best friend gives you that hug that reminds you that you'll never grow apart. He was more than the words on this page; a living, breathing illustration of true love.
Chris was originally from North East but recently moved to Asheville, N.C. He was a son, a father, a brother and a friend. He loved music so much, and so intensely, that he called his live performances The Family Vibes, welcoming us all into that place of one love and one heart.
Chris was born on December 9, 1977. His body gave him up on August 8, 2019. Chris was 41.
He is survived by two sons, Bastian and Isaac; his parents, Edward Pierce (Pat) and Sandra Boyd Culotta (John); and his siblings, Andrea, Lauren, and Michael (Amy); two nephews, six nieces; and also many friends he considered family.
Memorials may be made to the family in care of the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East. To truly remember Chris, though, reach out your hand and help someone up.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 13, 2019