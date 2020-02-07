|
Christopher Edwin Dawson, age 47, peacefully went to be with Jesus on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at his residence.
He was born in Erie, on January 1, 1973 a son of Edwin and Ann Bauer Dawson.
Chris graduated from McDowell High School and attended Mercyhurst University.
He worked for Lindsey Refrigeration for over 13 years as a service manager.
Chris enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching racing and hockey, especially the Pittsburgh Penguins. He was a member of the GEM Outdoorsmen Club and the Sons of Lake Erie Fishing Club.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Harold and Lucille Dawson and Frank and Martha Bauer.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife of 22 years, Lori Mussig Dawson; a brother, Sean Dawson (Susie); nieces and nephews, Zachary, Joey and Nathan Dawson and Robin and Mark Mussig; a dear friend, Kaila Shaut and her children, Aubrie and Conner; aunts and uncles, Frank Bauer (Judy), Kathleen Bauer, Marcy Mussig, John Mussig (Susan), Sue Ostrom, Silvia Dawson and Jeff Dawson; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Julian and Carole Mussig. He is further survived by his two dogs, Autumn and Brandy.
Friends may call at the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 W. 26th Street (at Powell Avenue), on Saturday, from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service at 5:00 p.m. with Bishop Ron Johnson and Sharron Johnson officiating.
Memorials may be made to Great Lakes Hospice, 244 Erie Central Mall, Erie, PA 16501.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 7, 2020