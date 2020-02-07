Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory - West Lake
3801 W. 26th St.
Erie, PA 16506
(814) 838-0596
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Burton Westlake Funeral Home
3801 W. 26th Street (at Powell Ave)
Erie, PA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
5:00 PM
Burton Westlake Funeral Home
3801 W. 26th Street (at Powell Avenue)
Erie, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher Dawson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher Edwin Dawson


1973 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christopher Edwin Dawson Obituary
Christopher Edwin Dawson, age 47, peacefully went to be with Jesus on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at his residence.

He was born in Erie, on January 1, 1973 a son of Edwin and Ann Bauer Dawson.

Chris graduated from McDowell High School and attended Mercyhurst University.

He worked for Lindsey Refrigeration for over 13 years as a service manager.

Chris enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching racing and hockey, especially the Pittsburgh Penguins. He was a member of the GEM Outdoorsmen Club and the Sons of Lake Erie Fishing Club.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Harold and Lucille Dawson and Frank and Martha Bauer.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife of 22 years, Lori Mussig Dawson; a brother, Sean Dawson (Susie); nieces and nephews, Zachary, Joey and Nathan Dawson and Robin and Mark Mussig; a dear friend, Kaila Shaut and her children, Aubrie and Conner; aunts and uncles, Frank Bauer (Judy), Kathleen Bauer, Marcy Mussig, John Mussig (Susan), Sue Ostrom, Silvia Dawson and Jeff Dawson; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Julian and Carole Mussig. He is further survived by his two dogs, Autumn and Brandy.

Friends may call at the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 W. 26th Street (at Powell Avenue), on Saturday, from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service at 5:00 p.m. with Bishop Ron Johnson and Sharron Johnson officiating.

Memorials may be made to Great Lakes Hospice, 244 Erie Central Mall, Erie, PA 16501.

Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christopher's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -