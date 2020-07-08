Christopher Hayden "Bart" Barczyk, age 34, of Erie, passed away peacefully, at his residence, on Monday July 6, 2020, after a brief illness. He was born in Erie, on August 16, 1985, a son of Daniel Paul and Charlene (Kaminski) Barczyk of Erie.
Chris was a McDowell High School Class of 2004 graduate, and later earned a B.S. in Sports Administration from Edinboro University. Chris worked hard as a machine operator at PHB Die Casting for the past ten years. He enjoyed weight lifting, cleaning and was an avid Buffalo Bills fan. He was a man who loved the "simple life," who had a joke for any occasion, and an infectious smile. Chris adored his family and friends. He loved having a good time with loved ones, and he found great happiness in making others laugh.
Chris' greatest joys were his family. He married his high school sweetheart, Kara on June 21, 2014. Together they had two children. Hayden was his best Buddy; they would spend precious father/son time outdoors, and he loved singing with his daughter, Isabella. Their laughs lit up his world.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Erica Barczyk, paternal grandparents, Lenny and Mae Barczyk, and his maternal grandparents, Edwin and Rita Kaminski.
Besides his parents, Chris is survived by his wife, Kara (Christensen) Barczyk, his children, Hayden and Isabella Barczyk, siblings, Briana Alwens (Max) of Erie, Nathaniel Barczyk (Nicole) of Charlotte, N.C., and Rachele Emmert (Brandon) of St. Mary's, Pa., his in-laws, Neil "Chip" and Linda (Sturgeon) Christensen of Erie, and sisters-in-law, Kelly and Mandi Christensen of Erie. Several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles also survive.
Friends are invited to call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St., at Greengarden Blvd., on Thursday, from 1-4 p.m., and from 6 until time of services at 8 p.m., with Rev. John Swindelhurst officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a fund set up for Chris' children. CDC guidelines must be observed: facemasks, social distancing, and capacity limits.
