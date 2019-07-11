Home

Services
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
845 East 38th Street
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 825-2500
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch
845 East 38th St.
Erie, PA
Service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
5:00 PM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch
845 East 38th St.
Erie, PA
Christopher J. Hakola


1965 - 2019
Christopher J. Hakola Obituary
Christopher J. Hakola, age 53, of Erie, passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019, at his residence. He was born in Ashtabula, Ohio, on October 29, 1965, a son of Joann Hakola of Erie.

Chris was a CNC Machinist at Advanced Welding Technologies. He enjoyed being outdoors, playing the electric guitar, camping, and riding his motorcycle, but most of all, being with his grandchildren. "He was the kindest person you ever wanted to meet."

Chris was preceded in death by two sons, Christopher and Dylan Hakola; one daughter, Lyndsey Hakola; and his best friend, Richard "Ripper" Haag.

In addition to his mother, survivors include his wife, Michele (Needham) Gold-Hakola; one son, Brandon Hakola of Albion; two daughters, Julia Hakola of Albion and Stevie Mull of Erie; two brothers, Jeff Hakola (Sherrie) and Darren Hakola, both of Erie; two stepsons, Seth Gold (Patty), and Joshua Neiswonger (Stasha); one stepdaughter, Jessica Gold (Wes), all of Erie; 13 grandchildren; one niece, Rachel Hakola also survives, along with many other family and friends.

Friends are invited to call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch, 845 East 38th St., on Friday from 2:00 p.m. until the time of a service at 5:00 p.m. A private burial will be held at the convenience of the family, in Springfield Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family, in care of the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 11, 2019
