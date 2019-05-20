|
Christopher J. Piazza, 93, of Girard, Pa., formerly of Falconer, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019 in his son's home in Girard.
A lifelong area resident he was born May 30, 1925 in Jamestown, the son of the late Salvatore and Vincenzia "Jennie" Piazza.
Chris attended Falconer High School and was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving during WWII. Prior to retirement, he was employed by Carborundum-Monofrax. He was a member of the Henry Mosher Post 638, American Legion, John W. Tiffany Post 53, VFW, Our Lady of Loreto Catholic Church and had currently attended St. John's Evangelist Catholic Church in Girard.
Surviving are five sons: Salvatore Piazza of Fairport, N.Y., G. James (Melanie) Piazza of Elmira, N.Y., Chris (Joyce) Piazza of Effort, Pa., Larry Piazza of Jamestown, Troy Piazza (Eric Woolslayer) of Girard, Pa.; two daughters: Rosanne (Jerry) Wise of Warren, Pa., Cheryl (David) Weiler of Kennedy; 14 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Rosaria M. "Rose" SanFilippo Piazza whom he married June 26, 1948 in SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church, who died May 25, 2003; a granddaughter Mindi Smith in 2017; five brothers and four sisters.
The funeral will be at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Falconer Funeral Home, 44 W. Falconer St., Falconer, N.Y. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Friends will be received by the family from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday in the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be donated to a .
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 20, 2019