Christopher Jon DelPorto, age 47, son of Ronald W. and Carole R. DelPorto, passed away peacefully, on Tuesday, August 20th, in Pittsburgh, Pa. He was born in Erie, Pa., on August 25, 1971.
He graduated from McDowell High School in 1989 and attended Indiana University of PA.
Christopher was preceded in death by a brother, Matthew Edward and a dear brother-in-law, Donald Yusz.
In addition to his parents he is survived by his two sisters, Lori Ann Yusz and Melissa Sue DelPorto (Michelle), and also two nieces, Tatum Laine Yusz and Mercedes Ghidina.
Chris was full of life with a cheerful spirit. He was extremely family oriented with a deep love of parents and siblings. One of his favorite treats on Christmas Eve was to sit on the couch with his two sisters as his dad read "Twas the Night Before Christmas" with mom listening. Everyone he met was a friend. His signature greeting to any stranger he would meet during the day was, "How is your day going so far?" He loved to joke a bit with everyone. It was hard to be sad when Chris was present in a group. He was often the "Cool Uncle" who got the kids stirred up.
Chris was a devout Catholic who always lived his faith to the fullest.
Chris loved sports, especially the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Pirates. Watching a Steelers game with Chris was a treat. He was nothing if not enthusiastic. He loved it when he could go to football or baseball games with family from Erie. Taking the Gateway Clipper over to a Pirates game was a special treat.
He was an excellent salesman, having sold cellphones, shoes and jewelry. In the early days of cell phone adoption, he took great initiative to target Pittsburgh Steelers players as customers. One of his most famous customers was "The Bus," Jerome Bettis.
Chris will be sadly missed by family and friends. His life was an inspiration and a great example of living life to the fullest. We think he would echo the Jimmy Buffet line, "Some of it's magic, some of it's tragic, but it's been a good life all the way!"
Friends may call at Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 West 26th St., Erie, PA 16506, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019 with a service to follow. Private burial will take place at Laurel Hill Cemetery on Monday, August 26, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorial donations be made to Canterbury Family Inpatient Hospice Center, 310 Fisk St., Pittsburgh, PA 15201. They took wonderful care of Chris during his brief time there.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 23, 2019