Christopher M. Mauer, age 73, of Dunedin, Fla., passed away from cancer on February 21, 2020, at Morton Plant Hospital in Clearwater, Fla. He was born in Erie, on February 16, 1947, a son of the late William Mauer, and Catherine Grimaldi Mauer.
He was also preceded in death by his younger brother, Matthew Mauer.
Chris graduated from Academy High School in 1965 and was a member of the U.S. Army Reserves for six years, a bar owner of the Cove in a one hundred year old building that was a stagecoach stop in Erie, that has since been wrecked down, a car salesman, manager of the former Perry Plaza Restaurant, and a realtor. He owned a car lot in Florida, Dunedin Broker Inc. and a brick pool paver business. Chris enjoyed all sports and played baseball, basketball, football, and billiards as a young man, and in later life, he enjoyed golf and coached and managed his son's baseball teams.
He is survived by his sister, Mrs. Monica Mauer (Joe) Capabianco, his wife of fifty years, Mary Beth Marchibroda Mauer, his son, Christopher J. Mauer (Valerie), and granddaughter, Katerina, all of Dunedin, Fla. In addition, he is survived by his relatives in Erie, Uncle Michael (Laurie) Grimaldi, Aunt Tonia Grimaldi (Ralph) Barbaro, and Uncle Kenneth Hardner (his wife Aunt Camille "Kay" Grimaldi Hardner already passed and also his Aunt Annette "Nonny" Grimaldi Pizzat and her husband Uncle Dr. Frank Pizzat). Chris is still survived by all of his many cousins, his sister-in-law, Diana Marchibroda (Ron) Manilla, and his nephews, nieces, and their children.
Chris was the first grandchild of Margaret Mary Grimaldi, a switchboard operator at the Times Dispatch Herald from 1953-1957 and at the Times Publishing Company from 1957-1979 in Erie, Pa.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 29, 2020