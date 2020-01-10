|
Chris was 58 when he quietly and bravely lost his fight with cancer. He passed on peacefully, in his sleep, on January 3rd, 2020. He was born in Erie, Pennsylvania, on October 15th, 1961, to Joanne Seager Silverman and Richard Seager, (deceased).
A Memorial will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Hodges Family Funeral Home, 36327 Highway 54, Zephyrhills, FL 33541. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the Memorial Service. A Celebration of Chris's Life will immediately follow services at the funeral home at Lake Bernadette Community Center, 5410 Golf Links Boulevard, Zephyrhills, FL 33541.
