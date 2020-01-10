Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hodges Family Funeral Home - Zephyrhills
36327 State Road 54
Zephyrhills, FL 33541
(813) 788-6100
For more information about
Christopher Seager
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Hodges Family Funeral Home - Zephyrhills
36327 State Road 54
Zephyrhills, FL 33541
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
1:00 PM
Hodges Family Funeral Home - Zephyrhills
36327 State Road 54
Zephyrhills, FL 33541
View Map
Celebration of Life
Following Services
Lake Bernadette Community Center
5410 Golf Links Blvd.
Zephyrhills, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher Seager
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher Michael Seager

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christopher Michael Seager Obituary
Chris was 58 when he quietly and bravely lost his fight with cancer. He passed on peacefully, in his sleep, on January 3rd, 2020. He was born in Erie, Pennsylvania, on October 15th, 1961, to Joanne Seager Silverman and Richard Seager, (deceased).

A Memorial will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Hodges Family Funeral Home, 36327 Highway 54, Zephyrhills, FL 33541. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the Memorial Service. A Celebration of Chris's Life will immediately follow services at the funeral home at Lake Bernadette Community Center, 5410 Golf Links Boulevard, Zephyrhills, FL 33541.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to .

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christopher's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -